‘Day of Service’ at Cape Girardeau schools

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Staff at Cape Girardeau Public Schools had a professional development day on Friday, October 11. They used the opportunity to give back to the community.
From gift baskets to charity work to park cleanup, the school district staff wanted to help those who help the community.
Although the weather was working against them on Friday, that didn’t stop them from giving back.
“We chose today as a day to do a little service project to just go out and let them know that we are so thankful for them,” Kelsea Pickens, 2nd grade teacher, said. “We don’t get a chance to do that very often, so we wanted to take advantage of that today.”
This is the first year Cape Public Schools have done a service day like this.
Some staff have already expressed an interest into making it a yearly event.
