Bost announces southern Ill. Delta Regional Authority investments

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - U.S. Representative Mike Bost and the Delta Regional Authority announced more than $950,000 in new investments to strengthen southern Illinois’ infrastructure, workforce and economy.
The investments were made through the DRA States’ Economic Development Assistance Program, the agency’s main federal funding program that invests in basic public infrastructure, transportation infrastructure and workforce development projects.
Of the seven projects announced, six are located in the 12th Congressional District:
- Benton - Benton Water System Improvements received a DRA investment of $206,000. The total project investment was $335,777. DRA funds will be used to upgrade the city’s water system and increase its capacity so that can serve nearby residents and businesses.
- Ina - Rend Lake College CDL Training received a DRA investment of $166,650. The total project investment was $280,880. Funds will be used to develop a CDL training program and connect prospective students to U.S. Department of Labor approved Registered Apprenticeship (RA) programs.
- Herrin - Herrin Sewer System Replacement received a DRA investment of $166,650. The total project investment was $327,690. The City of Herrin will use DRA funds to improve services by replacing existing sanitary sewer lines as well as the major components of two lift stations
- Mounds - Port of Cairo Industrial Building Renovations received a DRA investment of $123,180. The total project investment was $240,693. The Southern Illinois Stimulus Corporation will use the funds to support future commercial development by renovating an industrial building at the Port of Cairo
- Sesser - Sesser Water System Improvements will receive a DRA investment of $108,322. The total project investment was $120,358. The City of Sesser will use DRA funds to upgrade major components of their water system to provide better services to nearby residents and businesses
- Carbondale - Carbondale Fiber Optic Cable Extension will receive a DRA investment of $74,494. The total project investment was $229,877. Funds will be used by the Southern Illinois Airport Authority to install fiber optic cable service to two companies and provide future development opportunities on their campus.
The Delta Regional Authority is a federal-state partnership created by Congress in 2000 to help create jobs, build communities and improve lives through strategic investments in economic development in 252 counties and parishes across eight states.
