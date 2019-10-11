Baptist Health Medical Group welcomes Pediatric Group of Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Pediatric Group of Paducah is joining forces with Baptist Health Medical Group. The clinic is now called Baptist Health Medical Group Pediatrics.
The Pediatric Group of Paducah joined the Baptist Health team to help provide high-quality care for newborns and up. This includes checkups, immunizations and treatment of common medical conditions. They are available for new patients and offer same-day appointments.
There are three physicians and two nurse practitioners. The physicians include Kayla Mason, MD, Jeffrey Mudd, MD and David Schell, MD. The nurse practitioners are Nicole Snow, APRN, and Lisa Spillman, APRN.
All three doctors received their medical degrees from the University of Louisville and finished their residency at the University of Louisville, Kosair Children’s Hospital, now Norton Children’s Hospital.
Snow earned an associate nursing degree from West Kentucky Community & Technical College, her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Indiana Wesleyan University and finished her master’s in nursing from Union University.
Spillman earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Murray State University, received her master’s in nursing from the University of Kentucky and her post-graduate certificate at a family nurse practitioner from Frontier Nursing University.
Baptist Health Medical Group Pediatrics is located in Suite 501 in Medical Park 3 on the Baptist Health Paducah campus. The phone number is 270-443-7534.
