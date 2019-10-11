Arrest made in Paducah car break-in

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police say a 19-year-old admitted to breaking into a car on Iroquois Drive and stealing a bag.
Suspect Deartavious J. Greer, of Barcelona Court, was arrested on a charge of receiving stolen property (less than $500).
A report of a suspicious person led to the arrest. The caller told police that a man, in all black with a backpack, seemed to be going through parked cars on Iroquois Drive off Lone Oak Road.
Police officers found Deartavious Greer behind a business in the 2500 block of Lone Oak Road.
The backpack was really a diaper bag. It was found in a ditch behind a nearby restaurant.
Greer showed police officers where he had thrown a wallet he had taken from the diaper bag. It contained the ID of a resident of Iroquois Drive.
Greer was booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.
The Paducah Police Department reminds citizens to always lock your cars. Remember to remove or hide valuables.
If you see suspicious activity, please call 911 immediately.
