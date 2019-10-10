What you need to know Oct. 10

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, Oct. 10.
Warmer temperatures in the 50s and 60 will be across the Heartland starting off the day.
Lisa Michaels says scattered light rain is showing up and will continue into the afternoon.
There may be isolated rain as well, but most of the Heartland will be partly cloudy and dry. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s.
A cold front will push through the Heartland on Friday bringing rain and storms with it.
This activity will spark up very early in the morning and will continue through the entire day.
During the evening, temperatures will be dropping quickly during the night. We will have a cool weekend ahead!
- The St. Louis Cardinals defeat the Atlanta Braves in Game 5 of the NLDS.
- Students at Murphysboro School District 186 will go back to class on Thursday, Oct. 10.
- A Carbondale, Illinois man was found guilty of attempted first-degree murder.
- A man is in jail after a traffic stop led to a drug arrest in McCracken County, Ky.
Firefighters in China rescued a 4-year-old boy who dangled by his head from a window’s guard rail.
Simone Biles won a record 21st medal at the world gymnastics championships on Tuesday.
