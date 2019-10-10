Warmer Temps Take Over This Morning

Warmer temperatures in the 50s to low 60 are across the Heartland starting off the day. Scattered light rain is showing up across our northwestern counties this morning and can continue heading into the afternoon. There may be isolated rain in our eastern counties as well, but most of the Heartland will be partly cloudy and dry. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s.
A cold front will push through the Heartland on Friday bringing rain and storms with it. This activity will spark up very early in the morning and will continue through the entire day. During the evening, temperatures will be dropping quickly during the night. We will have a cool weekend ahead!
-Lisa
