Tenn. man wanted for attempted second-degree murder; considered armed and dangerous

PARIS, Tenn. (KFVS) - A man is wanted for attempted second-degree murder and various other charges in Tennessee.
Rodney Eugene Wilson, 24, is considered armed and dangerous.
He’s wanted for attempted second-degree murder, three counts of reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a weapon.
According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations, he has been added to its most wanted list. A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.
Wilson is described as 6-feet, 4-inches tall and 210 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
