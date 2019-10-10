Suspect arrested after burglary at high school Ill.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - One man was arrested by officials with the Jefferson County, Illinois Sheriff’s Office.
Officials said on Oct. 4 deputies arrested 24-year-old Andrew T. Davis of Centralia on a burglary warrant at the Jefferson County Justice Center.
On Oct. 8, 23-year-old Shellena J. Mandrell of Centralia was also arrested at the Justice Center on a burglary warrant.
Officials said the warrants stemmed from the same Aug. 20 burglary at Woodlawn High School.
The charges came after an investigation by detectives, which led to evidence being recovered.
Davis’ bond is set at $30,000 and Mandrell’s is $25,000.
They are incarcerated in the Jefferson County Justice Center.
Officials said more charges may come as the investigation into multiple burglaries in the Woodlawn area continues.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.