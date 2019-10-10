SIU Homecoming celebrates 150 years of Saluki pride

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - As Southern Illinois University Carbondale celebrates its 150th anniversary, the theme of the 2019 Homecoming is “One Team, Saluki Dream: Celebrating 150 Years Strong.”
To get in the spirit, a door decorating contest is underway and the challenge is for students, faculty and staff to get 150 doors throughout campus decked out for the occasion.
In addition, anyone can buy a commemorative homecoming ID, which gives a variety of discounts on campus and in the Carbondale area on homecoming weekend. It costs $20 and $5 goes to help future Salukis through the B.E.E.R. scholarship.
Chancellor John M. Dunn and Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry will proclaim the start of homecoming and there will be confetti cannons, refreshments and much more happening. The event also features appearances by Saluki football coach Nick Hill, the cheerleaders and Grey Dawg.
The big 150th Block Party is set for 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 17 on Lincoln Drive in front of Pulliam Hall. Food trucks will be on site. Sunset Concert rules will apply: no underage drinking, pets, solicitation or smoking allowed.
A pep rally is on tap for 11 a.m. on Oct. 18 on Faner Plaza. Coach Hill and Athletic Director Liz Jarnigan, along with representatives of the Alumni Association and the SIU Foundation, will be contributing to the fun.
Other events include:
- Book a stay on-campus at University Hall. Online registration is available until 7 a.m. on Oct. 16
- Homecoming royalty voting is 14-17
- Students will participate in a volleyball tournament at Campus Lake on Tuesday
- The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the Student Center
- The Homecoming Comedy Show, featuring Correy Bell and Felonious Monk, is in the Student Center Ballrooms at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Admission is free and the public is invited to the SPC Comedy Presentation
- SIU Press is hosting a Homecoming Book Sale from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Oct 17-18 at 1915 University Press Drive, located behind the McLafferty Annex
- The annual Alpha Chi Alpha Step Show, an entertaining showcase of campus Greek talent is at 7 p.m. on Oct. 18 at Shryock Auditorium. Tickets are available online for $10
The homecoming parade through downtown Carbondale kicks off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct 19 with John Jackson, visiting professor at the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute, political science professor emeritus and editor of “Southern Illinois University at 150 Years: Growth, Accomplishments and Challenges,” as the grand marshal.
Other special guests in the parade include the Southern Illinois Spirit Squad, the 2019 Saluki Hall of Fame inductees and DeAnna Price, an SIU alumna, Olympic medalist and recently the first American woman to win gold in the hammer throw at the World Championships.
Tailgating follows on Saluki Row prior tot he 2 p.m. football game when the Salukis host Youngstown State. The homecoming court will be recognized at halftime.
After the game, there will be the grand opening of the new Alumni Center on C-Wing of Woody Hall from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Visitors can tour the new facility and enjoy the refreshments, live music and giveaways.
The SIU Alumni Association will host numerous special activities throughout the week, including several different reunions and the groundbreaking for Saluki Alumni Plaza. The groundbreaking is set for 11 a.m. on Oct. 17 on the lawn between Woody and Pulliam Halls.
