Scammers claim to be with Caruthersville Police
By Jasmine Adams | October 10, 2019 at 11:29 AM CDT - Updated October 10 at 11:29 AM

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A scam has been reported in the Caruthersville, Missouri area.

Police said callers are using the number 573-333-2121 which is the police department’s number.

The caller says the person receiving the call has warrants issued. If you have a warrant, you will not get a phone call, police said.

Police said these calls are not from the department.

The scam caller says to call 1-844-242-0008.

Police are warning people NOT to call the number.

