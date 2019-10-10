Representative Bost announces school safety grants

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) announced Thursday, October 10 that over $1.1 million in federal grants will be awarded to Jackson, St. Clair and Pulaski counties for the School Violence Prevention Program.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was awarded $478,688. They must use this to upgrade existing security systems and install new ones at Jackson County schools.
The O’Fallon Community Consolidated School District 90 received $358,835. They will use that funding to update communication. Replacing radios, repeaters and intercom systems. They will also increase the number of security cameras and security bollards.
Meridian CUSD 101 plans to use their $281,500 to hire a resource officer and improve security equipment and training.
Funding was made available through the bipartisan Securing Our Schools Act, introduced by Bost in 2018. The program provides funding directly to states, local authorities and Native American Reservations to improve safety in schools.
There are 100 jurisdictions nation wide receiving the grant.
