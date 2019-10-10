Poplar Bluff VA to host pink, purple-out 2K walk

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The John J. Pershing Medical Center in Poplar Bluff, Missouri will be hosting its annual “Go Pink and Purple” 2K Walk on Friday, Oct. 18.
The walk for breast cancer and domestic violence awareness will be held from noon to 2 p.m. at the medical center walking track near Westwood Blvd.
Snacks will be provided and there will be door prizes.
Participants are urged to wear pink to represent support for breast cancer survivors and victims or to wear purple in support of domestic violence survivors or victims.
The event will also recognize families who have lost a child to stillbirth miscarriage, SIDS or any other cause during pregnancy or infancy.
National Breast Cancer Awareness, National Domestic Violence Awareness and Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness are observed during the month of October.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.