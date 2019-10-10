Police car hit near crash on I-55

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple crews responded to a crash on Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau before noon on Thursday, Oct. 10.
The crash happened at the 101 mile marker in the southbound lanes.
At least one vehicle was towed out of the median.
According to our crew on the scene, it appears a second crash near the scene involves a police cruiser.
It is unknown if there were injuries with either crash.
Our crew on the scene is gathering more details.
