Murphysboro football gearing up after strike

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Murphysboro students are back in class and all extracurricular activities are back on track.
It has been nearly a week away from the gridiron due to a teacher’s strike, but Thursday the Blue Devils are back on the practice field getting ready for some Friday night football.
Head coach Gary Carter said he was most of all excited for his players when he found out school was back in session.
Even more so for his seniors, he said he his happy they get to play three more games.
“You know they’re cut in the middle of an adult world and it was just a bad situation for everybody and the kids are caught in the middle of it and it’s just not good for them and you know all they wanna do is be kids and play the game that they love," said Carter.
He said it was tough not to practice for nearly a week, but they are ready to dominate on the field on Friday.
The Blue Devils face off against the Harrisburg Bulldogs at Harrisburg on Friday at 7 p.m.
