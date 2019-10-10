Much colder air moving in for your Friday

Warm, windy and wet weather expected tonight. Lows will be mild in the 60s overnight. Highs on Friday will happen early in the day, then numbers will come crashing down through the day. So make sure to grab your jacket and/or coat Friday morning if you are going to be out Friday evening as well! We will also be tracking showers and thunderstorm through the day on Friday. We clear out overnight Friday into Saturday morning. Wind chills Saturday morning could dip below the freezing mark. Lots of sunshine and cooler temperatures are expected over the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday morning we will see temperatures in the 30s. If the wind calms down enough...frost is possible.