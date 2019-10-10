Man arrested on drug charges after traffic stop in McCracken County, Ky.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is in jail after a traffic stop led to a drug arrest in McCracken County, Ky. on Wednesday, Oct. 9.
According to the McCracken Couty Sheriff’s Office, Robert Dennis, 46, of Murray, Ky. was stopped for a traffic violation. During the stop, the deputy noticed that Dennis did not have a rearview mirror and was suspected of being under the influence of narcotics.
Dennis had marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in his vehicle.
He was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Jail and charged with no rearview mirror, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
