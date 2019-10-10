K-9 alerts officials to drugs inside vehicle, man arrested in Ky.

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Kevil, Kentucky man was arrested on drug related charges on Wednesday, Oct. 9 by Ballard County Sheriff Deputies.
Deputies with McCracken and Ballard County said they stopped 46-year-old Joseph Davis for traffic violations on Paducah Road around 11:20 p.m.
Officials used K-9 Kony to search the vehicle.
The K-9 alerted officials to possible drugs inside.
Deputies said Davis was in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
He was taken to the Ballard County Jail.
