Judge rules against lawsuit claiming attorney general candidate did not meet qualifications

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of Daniel Cameron, the Republican candidate for Kentucky Attorney General, will remain on the ballot.
Jefferson Circuit Judge Barry Willet ruled against a lawsuit recently filed saying Cameron was not eligible to run.
The lawsuit, which was filed September 17 by Joseph Jackson, claimed Cameron has not been practicing law for eight consecutive years.
Cameron continues to blame his opponent, democrat Greg Stumbo for the suit.
A statement from Nicholas Weinstein, Cameron’s campaign manager said, “It’s sad that Greg Stumbo stooped to this level. He can’t win an election straight up so he tried and failed to cheat us off the ballot. For someone who talks about experience all the time it is funny that Stumbo and his cronies don’t understand the law.”
In response, Stumbo released the following statement:
“I am not a party to this litigation and had nothing to do with the lawsuit, however, now Mr. Cameron admitted under oath how little law he has practiced. The Office of Attorney General defends the state’s laws, right up to the United States Supreme Court, and prosecutes massive multi-state litigation to bring much needed money back into the Commonwealth. Kentucky voters deserve a candidate with decades of legal experience in real courtrooms, trying real cases at the highest levels. I have spent my life becoming a seasoned trial attorney in the courtrooms of this state on behalf of Kentuckians. My opponent has never even prosecuted a traffic ticket citation.”
Speaking to reporters in Lexington, Cameron said he was not surprised by the ruling. Cameron cited a similar complaint filed against democrat Ben Chandler in 1995. Chandler won that case and went on to win the election.
“Anybody who did any sort of research would have recognized that this matter had already been litigated and had already been decided,” Cameron said. “So we had that case in our back pocket and we were ready to proceed from day one with that precedent.”
