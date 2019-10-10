2 Heartland woman give blankets to comfort people in McClure, Ill. after flooding

McClure, Ill. (KFVS) -A couple of Heartland woman have big hearts and talented hands. They’re using both to offer hugs made of fabric to folks in McClure hurt by flooding.
Carolyn Collins and Nell Benefield started sewing blankets and quilts for people 18 years ago.
“God laid it on my sisters’ heart that we needed to something," Collins said.
They decided to make blankets and quilts to give to someone in need.
“We didn’t know who we were going to give them to, we just started making,”said Collins.
For two months, Collins and Benefield made blankets. Until one day their neighbor gave them the idea to give them to people in McClure. Many people in this area lost their homes due to months of flooding.
McClure Mayor Cheryle Dillion said this is what the people there needed.
“The people here in this community have lost so much, and it appears like they’re not going to get much help," she said.
“I’d never met such humble people that were willing to give so much for people they didn’t even know," Mayor Dillon continued.
Together they made 30 blankets and quilts. They also sent clothes and burden bears.
“We thought when we started putting these together that, individually, they would be like God just wrapping you up in his arms," Benefield said.
They are excited to be able to give back to others.
“To be able to help somebody and put a smile on their face makes me feel closer to God," Collins said.
