Heartland farmer restores soil after flood

MCCLURE, Ill. (KFVS) - The floodwaters from the Flood of 2019 may be gone, but some area farmers are still feeling the effects.
“For me as a young farmer, I question ya know, what I’m doing here,” said Sam Schneider with Schneider Planting Company and Inland Cape Rice Company. “A flood is actually tougher to maintain and recover from than actual full crop season.”
He said the trees, debris and trash all flood onto the farm with the water. So, he’s planted rye crops or cover crops to help with the damage.
“Without having a crop in the field, we’re not working organic material back into the soil, so that’s a way for us to as farmers get those nutrients and get that organic matter back working into the soil in a sustainable manner," said Schneider.
All that work comes with no gain this year. According to Schneider, they planted only a couple hundred acres out of their 4,000 total acres.
“As farmer we know we’re at Mother Nature’s mercy, so we know that going into that. We’re know that there’s going to be struggles, and we know that there’s going to be battles. We have a plan A and usually we get stuck with plan G," he said.
But that knowledge doesn’t make things easier.
“It’s tough on your family, it’s tough on your business, it’s tough on the people you have to provide for, and it’s devastating,” said Schneider.
For now, he’s doing what he can to help next year’s crop, but he said the future of farming remains questionable.
“I’ve been farming for 10 years, and I’ve seen more flood years than not flood years," he said.
Schneider said it’s not just him dealing with the aftermath, other farmers, businesses and communities are too.
