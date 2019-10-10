First Alert Thursday Evening Outlook

The strongest cold front of the season thus far will push through our region late tonight thru Friday morning. Just enough moisture, instability and shear tonight and early tomorrow for a few thunderstorms. Not officially outlooked for severe storms, but a few strong storms with thunder, lightning and gusty winds certainly possible from this evening into tomorrow morning. Behind the front clouds and rain look to linger for several hours Friday before gradually moving out from west to east in the afternoon. It does look as though it will be dry by Friday evening…with clearing skies. Temperatures will be a challenge as we’ll stay mild and breezy with south winds tonight…but see temps fall rather sharply behind the front Friday. So ‘high temps’ will be in the morning with temps falling into the 50s and 40s by afternoon.