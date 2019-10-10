First Alert: Mild morning with rain in the forecast

(KFVS) - Rain is on the radar this morning.
Lisa Michaels said this morning will start off mild with warmer temperatures in the 50s and 60s.
Expect light rain across the northwestern counties this morning.
The chance for light rain will continue into the afternoon.
There is the possibility of isolated rain in our eastern counties as well, but most of the Heartland will be partly cloudy and dry.
High temperatures are expected to reach the low to mid 80s.
A cold front will push through the Heartland on Friday bringing rain and storms with it.
This activity will spark up very early in the morning and will continue through the entire day. During the evening, temperatures will drop quickly.
We will have a cool weekend ahead!
