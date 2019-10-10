Cape Girardeau police spread important message on World Mental Health Day

Cape Girardeau police spread important message on World Mental Health Day
Police said Oct. 10 is World Mental Health Day. (Source: KFVS)
By Jasmine Adams | October 10, 2019 at 11:52 AM CDT - Updated October 10 at 11:52 AM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police in Cape Girardeau, Missouri are working to spread a message on mental health during Mental Illness Awareness Week.

Police said Oct. 10 is World Mental Health Day.

Mental illness affects millions of people in the U.S. and the department said it’s important to understand its impact.

Police said one in five U.S. adults will experience mental illness this year, one in 25 will experience serious mental illness this year and one in six children (ages six through 17) will experience a mental health disorder this year.

They shared a video on Facebook over the topic as well:

PSA: World Mental Health Day

This week is Mental Illness Awareness Week with today, October 10, being World Mental Health Day. Millions of people in the US are affected by mental illness. It is important that we understand the impact that this ILLNESS has on everybody. You are not alone: 1 in 5 US adults will experience mental illness this year; 1 in 25 will experience serious mental illness this year; and 1 in 6 children (aged 6-17) will experience a mental health disorder this year No age, no sex, no economic group, no racial group is immune from mental health issues. #onecape #workingtogether

Posted by Cape Girardeau Police Department on Thursday, October 10, 2019

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.