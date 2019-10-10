Cape Girardeau police spread important message on World Mental Health Day

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police in Cape Girardeau, Missouri are working to spread a message on mental health during Mental Illness Awareness Week.
Police said Oct. 10 is World Mental Health Day.
Mental illness affects millions of people in the U.S. and the department said it’s important to understand its impact.
Police said one in five U.S. adults will experience mental illness this year, one in 25 will experience serious mental illness this year and one in six children (ages six through 17) will experience a mental health disorder this year.
They shared a video on Facebook over the topic as well:
