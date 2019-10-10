Cape Girardeau police spread important message on World Mental Health Day

This week is Mental Illness Awareness Week with today, October 10, being World Mental Health Day. Millions of people in the US are affected by mental illness. It is important that we understand the impact that this ILLNESS has on everybody. You are not alone: 1 in 5 US adults will experience mental illness this year; 1 in 25 will experience serious mental illness this year; and 1 in 6 children (aged 6-17) will experience a mental health disorder this year No age, no sex, no economic group, no racial group is immune from mental health issues. #onecape #workingtogether