Bevin, Beshear to square off in televised debate Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The campaigns are in their final weeks, and on Tuesday, Gov. Matt Bevin and Attorney General Andy Beshear will face off on the University of Kentucky campus in a televised debate.
The two will bring their well-documented history of disagreements into their run for governor.
Beshear has made public education the top priority of his campaign, vowing to make several changes to the system.
Bevin, the Republican incumbent, is running his re-election campaign on what he says he has accomplished since taking office, things like creating jobs, addressing the pension crisis, and supporting pro-life legislation.
Tuesday’s debate will be shown live on WAVE 3 News at 7 p.m., and also will be livestreamed on WAVE3.com, WAVE’s Facebook page and the WAVE 3 News app on your mobile device, as well as on ROKU and Amazon Fire.
Voters head to the polls on Nov. 3.
