2 arrested on drug, firearm charges in Graves County, Ky.

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Graves County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two men on several charges on Wednesday, Oct. 8.
Nicholas Davis, 40, was charged with possession of a control substance-methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. All drug charges were firearm enhanced, according to officials.
Nicholas Bottoms, 25, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Sheriff Jon Hayden, Deputies and Detectives from the Graves County Sheriff’s Office and Detectives from the Mayfield Police Department served a search warrant on West Oak Street in Mayfield, Ky.
Officials said they found what they believed to be methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and two firearms.
The men living at the home were not at the home during the search warrant.
Later, detectives found Bottoms and Davis.
Both men were arrested and taken to the Graves County Jail.
