You could be a millionaire! $3M lottery ticket sold in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Mega Millions lottery ticket bought at Schnucks in Cape Girardeau, Missouri is now worth $3,000,000.
According to the Missouri Lottery, the winning ticket matched all five white-ball numbers drawn Tuesday night, Oct. 8.
The winning numbers drawn were 5, 8, 10, 17 and 48, and the Megaplier number was 3.
By adding the Megaplier option, Missouri Lottery said the ticket instantly tripled from a $1,000,000 to a $3,000,000 prize.
The ticket holder is urged to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until it is turned into a Missouri Lottery office.
The ticket holder has 180 days to claim their prize, which is April 25, 2020.
Prizes can be claimed at Missouri Lottery offices in St. Louis, Jefferson City, Springfield and Kansas City.
According to May Scheve Reardon, executive director for the Missouri Lottery, the lucky winner is the 533rd Missouri Lottery-made millionaire.
