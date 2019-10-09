Woman arrested for arson of apartment, storage units, office

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - An arson investigation is underway in Marion, Illinois after crews responded to a fire at an apartment attached to an office and storage units.
Crews responded at 1:31 a.m. to a fire on the 1200 block of S. Holland St. on Thursday, Oct. 3.
The Marion Fire Department said the apartment was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived.
The apartment was part of a larger building with office space on one side and storage units on the other.
The apartment is considered a total loss.
The office received heat, smoke and water damage.
The storage units received fire, heat, smoke and water damage.
Two RVs, a food truck and an automobile were in the storage units.
According to the fire department, the fire caused approximately $450,000 worth of damage.
No injuries were reported.
During an investigation of the fire, Marion police arrested Shyann Hopper, 19 of Creal Springs, Ill., for aggravated arson.
The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office, Marion Fire Department and Marion Police Department are investigating.
