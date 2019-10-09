WKCTC building closed after leaking pipes

PADUCAH, Ky.. (KFVS) - The Anderson Techincal Building at Western Kentucky Community and Technical College will be closed Wednesday, Oct. 9 to repair leaky pipes.
According to WKCTC, the repairs will help avoid a water main break causing further damage. All services and offices in the building, including the bookstore, will be closed.
The repairs will take place during the fall break and not affect classes.
Sprinklers are on a separate system and still working during repairs.
The building will reopen on October 10 at 8 a.m.
