What you need to know Oct. 9

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, Oct. 9.
We’ll have a clear and cool morning.
Lisa Michaels says temperatures will be very similar to yesterday morning in the 40s.
Skies will be mostly sunny through the day with high temperatures warming up into the mid to upper 70s by the afternoon.
Clouds will increase during the evening ahead of our next system.
Most of Thursday looks dry across the Heartland. Some counties could see rain with a complex that will move close to the northern edge.
A cold front will move in on Friday bringing rain and storms in the early morning.
Cooler air behind it sets up early Friday evening which will be the start of chilly weather heading into the weekend.
Temperatures appear to stay cooler and below average next week.
- Tuesday night, October 8, city leaders voted six to one to approve the sale of recreational marijuana in the city of Carbondale, Ill.
- The southbound I-55 exit ramp is closed at mile mark 105 while crews repair the pavement.
- A teenager was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Graves County, Kentucky on Tuesday, Oct. 8.
- A man was arrested during a traffic stop on drug and receiving stolen property charges on Tuesday, Oct. 8.
Man wearing bags as disguise accused of robbing 3 N.Y. businesses in one day.
A couple in Pennsylvania discovered more than 200 walnuts and tons of grass and hay under the hood of their car.
