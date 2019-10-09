Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in McCracken County, Ky.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested during a traffic stop on drug and receiving stolen property charges on Tuesday, Oct. 8.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, Cory Phillips, 26, of Paducah, Ky. was stopped and found to be driving on a suspended license.
Oxycodone was also found in the vehicle, as well as, a stolen laptop.
Phillips was taken to the McCracken County Jail and charged with the following:
- Failure to wear seatbelts
- Operating on suspended/revoked operator’s license
- First-degree possession of a controlled substance
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Receiving stolen property under $10,000
