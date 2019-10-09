Teen injured after two-vehicle crash in Graves County, Ky.

Teen injured after two-vehicle crash in Graves County, Ky.
(Source: - Graves County Jail)
By Kyle Hinton | October 8, 2019 at 11:03 PM CDT - Updated October 8 at 11:03 PM

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A teenager is injured in a two-vehicle crash in Graves County, Kentucky on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, at 1 p.m., Andrew Koehn, 18, of Water Valley, Ky. was driving on KY 303 when a vehicle ahead of him was slowing down to turn into a driveway.

Koehn hit the other vehicle, left the road and hit an embankment.

Koehn suffer minor injuries to his leg and was taken to a local hospital by family. The other driver was not hurt.

Deputies believe distracted driving to have played a role in the crash.

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.