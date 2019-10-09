Sikeston, Mo. Board of Municipals to install updated water and electric meters

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The city of Sikeston, Missouri is ditching the old water and electric meters for new devices.
The board of municipals manager, Rick Landers, said the new meters will allow people to keep track of their usage before they get a bill.
Landers said 53 percent of the nation already has this system. They will read the usage daily and electronically. Lander said people in the area can access it online.
“We’re hoping that they actually see it more in real-time, and they’ll have a better understanding of when their usage is up and why it’s up rather than just getting one statement and going ‘Wow, what happened?’” he said.
The meters will also be able to track if there is a water leak or outage. He said they plan to have them installed by late 2020.
