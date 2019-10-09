Roller coaster of temperatures expected now through the weekend

Temperatures tonight won’t be quite as cool as the past couple of mornings. Lows tonight will mainly be in the 50s. Clouds will be on the increase for your Thursday, with a slight chance for a few showers. Even with the added clouds coverage, highs will be warm in the 80s. A cold front will bring scattered showers and a few thunderstorms on Friday. It will turn colder fast when the front moves through your area. Wind chills will dip close to freezing by Saturday morning.