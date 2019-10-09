Paducah, Ky. and McCracken County receive more than $1.1 millions for road repairs and resurfacing

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has announced more than $1.1 million in discretionary funds.
Department of Rural and Municipal Aid Commissioner Gray Tomblyn presented the city of Paducah $650,000 to resurface and widen South 25th Street between U.S. 60 and KY 996
Tomblyn also present $497,150 to McCracken County to reconstruct the Milton Drive intersection of Starr Hill Road.
The funds to Paducah will improve a highly-traveled route between U.S. 60/South Beltline Highway and KY 994/Old Mayfield Road.
Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless noted that South 25th Street is in need of resurfacing and improvement.
“I’m grateful that the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is providing this funding to immensely improve South 25th Street,” Mayor Harless said. “This is a complete street and sidewalk restoration project for a roadway that connects several neighborhoods to Baptist Health Paducah, Paducah Tilghman High School, the Housing Authority of Paducah, and Brooks Stadium. This is one of those rare projects that checks numerous boxes. A revitalized South 25th Street will improve drainage, walkability, connectivity, and safety. It’s an incredible win for the people of Paducah.”
McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer said both awards will improve safety for area residents.
"This is a great example of what can happen when the city, county, and state government work hand in hand to improve safety," Clymer said.
State Representative Randy Bridges was also very appreciative of both projects.
“As a member of the Transportation Committee in Frankfort, I know how important it is that we have safe and smooth roads to drive on,” Rep. Bridges said. “I want to thank Governor Bevin for working with our local officials and the General Assembly to allocate this much-needed funding to Paducah and McCracken County. Quality infrastructure is critical to both economic development and the safety of our citizens. These investments are proof that the needs of our area are being prioritized in Frankfort.”
State Senator Danny Carroll said it was important to improve these major roads to help citizens.
“I’m pleased to learn that Paducah and McCracken County have received funding for these much-needed projects,” Senator Carroll said. “Nothing is more essential to a successful community than having safe roadways, and I look forward to the completion of these significant infrastructure upgrades.”
Paducah and McCracken County Fiscal Court will be responsible for completing the respective projects with the KYTC funding.
