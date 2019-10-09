Paducah Area Transit System receives $215,000 in support funds

Paducah Area Transit System receives $215,000 in support funds
Pictured from left to right are PATS Executive Director Arthur Boykin, City Manager Jim Arndt, and Business Development Specialist Kathryn Byers. (Source: City of Paducah)
By Ashley Smith | October 9, 2019 at 5:28 PM CDT - Updated October 9 at 5:28 PM

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah Area Transit System (PATS) is receiving $215,000 from the City of Paducah, for this fiscal year. This money will be used to support the routes and services, especially the new route to Commerce Park.

The City of Paducah is proud to help PATS because public transportation is not only reliable, it can help the community. It reduces road congestion and can help lower household expenses.

Riders can use the commute to work on paperwork, read or even socialize.

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.