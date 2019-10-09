Paducah Area Transit System receives $215,000 in support funds

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah Area Transit System (PATS) is receiving $215,000 from the City of Paducah, for this fiscal year. This money will be used to support the routes and services, especially the new route to Commerce Park.
The City of Paducah is proud to help PATS because public transportation is not only reliable, it can help the community. It reduces road congestion and can help lower household expenses.
Riders can use the commute to work on paperwork, read or even socialize.
