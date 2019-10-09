Much warmer tomorrow followed by a chilly weekend.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. We are enjoyed another great day across the area with lots of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. This evening will be warmer than the past few evenings with temperatures slowly falling through the 60s. Lows by morning will range from the middle 50s north to near 60 south.
Thursday will partly to mostly cloudy and much warmer. There will be a few isolated showers and thunderstorms across our northwestern counites. Highs will reach the lower to middle 80s.
Another cold front will move through the Heartland on Friday. This will bring a chance of rain with embedded thunderstorms followed by much colder weather. Some areas may see frost before the weekend is over.
