Man found guilty of attempted first-degree murder after Carbondale shooting

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Carbondale man was found guilty of attempted first-degree murder and more charges following an eight-day jury trial.
Jody L. Pullen, Jr., 28, was found guilty of attempted first-degree murder, four counts of aggravated battery with a firearm and two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm.
The charges were from an April 12, 2019 shooting incident in downtown Carbondale.
The jury heard evidence that Pullen was a passenger in a vehicle driven by his fiance with his one-year-old child. As they were sitting in a drive-thru at ABC Liquors, an argument started between Pullen and some people parked across the alley, between the liquor store and Tres Hombres beer garden.
The State produced a surveillance video, which showed Pullen pulling a gun out of the window of his vehicle and firing multiple shots in the direction of the people. Pullen continued to fire his weapon as the vehicle backed out and fled from the scene.
Crime scene and forensic evidence linked bullets from Pullen’s gun to gunshot wounds on two of the people, as well as those of two patrons of the restaurant. Gunshots on vehicles with passengers inside were also linked to Pullen’s weapon.
Pullen will remain in custody at the Jackson County Jail without bond until his pending sentencing hearing.
Attempt first-degree murder is a class x felony, which normally carries a potential sentence of between six and 30 years in prison. However, because the charge against Pullen in this case includes an allegation that he personal fired a gun that harmed or disfigured another person, he faces a potential sentence of between 31 and 55 years in prison.
Aggravated battery with a firearm is a class x felony, which carries a potential sentence of between six and 30 years in prison.
Aggravated discharge of a firearm is a class 1 felony, which normally carries a potential sentence of between four and 15 years in prison. However, Pullen faces a possible extended term sentence of between four and 30 years in prison on those charges.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.