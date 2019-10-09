Man in critical condition from shotgun wound after argument

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A New Concord, Kentucky man was rushed to a Calloway County hospital after he was shot in the leg on Tuesday night, Oct. 8.
According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found Charles Milam, 33, in the New Concord area with a shotgun wound to the upper right leg.
Deputies used a tourniquet to stop the bleeding until an ambulance crew could arrive to the scene.
The ambulance crew rushed Milam to an area emergency room.
He was later flown to a Nashville, Tennessee hospital.
Milam was listed in critical condition.
The sheriff’s office said Milam was shot following some sort of argument.
Details about a possible suspect have not been released.
The sheriff’s office said their investigation is ongoing.
Sheriff Sam Steger is asking anyone who witnessed the incident or may have information about it to contact his office at 270-753-3151 or by email.
