Man arrested, investigation reveals gun in his possession is stolen

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah, Kentucky man was arrested without incident on Wednesday, Oct. 9 by McCracken County Sheriff’s Department deputies.
Officials said 19-year-old Logan E. Cosby was charged with receiving stolen property.
His arrest comes after an investigation for drug and gun charges in September.
As detectives continued to look into the incident, they learned that a loaded Ruger .40 caliber pistol in Cosby’s possession was stolen.
The gun was stolen from a home in the Mayfield Metropolis Road area of McCracken County.
Cosby was arrested at his home.
