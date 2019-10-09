Man arrested on drug, alcohol charges in Mayfield, Ky.

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A man seen stumbling in the road in Mayfield, Kentucky was arrested by police on several charges.
Officials said on Tuesday, Oct. 8 around 8:30 p.m. they arrested 31-year-old Edward Williams of Mayfield.
Williams was taken to the Graves County Jail.
He is charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police said they were called to the area of 5th and East Broadway about Williams stumbling in the middle of Broadway.
Officers knew of Williams already. He unsteady on his feel and had slurred speech, according to police.
As officers arrested him, they found two glass pipes and a set of digital scales inside of a draw string bag.
Officers tested the pipes with a field test kit and found them positive for amphetamines.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.