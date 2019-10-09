KY 58/Brewers Highway bridge to close in Marshall-Graves County for debris cleaning

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A section of KY 58 near the Marshall-Graves County line is closed Wednesday, October 9, 2019. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to close the 1.1-mile section to remove debris and drift underneath the West Fork Clarks Bridge.
The bridge is located at the intersection of KY 2603 and KY 564 on KY58. There is no marked detour. Drivers traveling on KY 58 should self-detour via U.S. 641-Benton Spur, Ky 131 and Interstate 69.
The bridge will be closed starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, and opens back up at 3 p.m., Wednesday afternoon, due to the placement of equipment.
Timely traffic advisories and alerts are available for Kentucky’s 12′s Facebook page.
