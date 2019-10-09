Humane Society of Southeast Mo. kicks off public campaign for new building

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri announced its kickoff of a public campaign for a new building.
For the past few months, organizers say they have accepted private donations that amount to more than $1 million; and in the near future, more funds may become available to make the amount just under $2 million.
“We believe that we are going to turn dirt by June 1 of 2020 and we would love to have it all, we don’t want to take out a loan,” said Charlotte Craig, president of the Board of Directors of the humane society. “We want 60 to 70 percent of it raised by then.”
The humane society is hoping to raise around $3.7 million.
They will be accepting donations on their website or Facebook page.
Craig said the current building is more than 50 years old.
They hope the new building will include: temperature controlled, well ventilated areas minimizing disease and giving pets a safe, controlled environment; group housing for cats; community room for humane education; proper surfaces to maintain and larger animal spaces.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.