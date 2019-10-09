First Alert: Grab a jacket for this cool, clear morning

(KFVS) - Don’t forget that jacket!
Temperatures this morning will be in the 40s for most of the area.
Lisa Michaels says today will start out clear and cool.
Later you can expect sunny skies with temperatures in the 70s by the afternoon.
Clouds will increase this evening.
Most of Thursday looks dry across the Heartland, but the north and west counties could see rain.
A cold front will move into the area on Friday bringing rain and storms during the early morning.
Cooler air will create chilly weather heading into the weekend.
Temperatures appear to stay cooler and below average next week.
