Man accused of taking patrol vehicle in Caruthersville, carjacking in Portageville

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A 49-year-old Caruthersville, Missouri man is accused of taking a patrol vehicle and carjacking.
Police said on Tuesday, Oct. 8 around 8:27 p.m., they learned that a patrol vehicle was stolen while it was parked at a business.
After watching surveillance video from the business, police said they learned that the suspect may have left town on Highway 84 heading toward Interstate 55.
The patrol vehicle was found a short time later in Portageville, Mo.
Police said when they found the patrol vehicle, they were told about a carjacking that also took place in the area.
Officers found the vehicle from the carjacking back in Caruthersville with the assistance of OnStar.
Police said they found the owner of the vehicle and the suspect inside.
When Caruthersville Police saw the suspect they were able to identify him as the man who stole the patrol vehicle based on video footage they previously watched.
The man was taken to the Pemiscot County Justice Center on a 24 hour hold. His formal charges are pending.
