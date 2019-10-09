Carbondale’s city clerk’s office to close for offsite training

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The city clerk’s office of Carbondale, Illinois will be closed for several days to walk-in services while employees go through offsite training.
According to the city of Carbondale, walk-in customer services will be unavailable from Oct. 14 until Oct. 18. This will not affect FOIA requests and requests can be submitted via email.
The city clerk’s office will re-open on Monday, Oct. 21 at 8 a.m. Notary services will still be available and inquiries relating to notary services should be addressed to the reception desk.
If anyone has questions or would like more information about the closure, call City Hall at (618) 549-5302.
