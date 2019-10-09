Cape Girardeau school counselor honored as Mo. school counselor of the year

Olivia Carter was named school counselor of the year (Source: KFVS)
By Jasmine Adams | October 9, 2019 at 10:26 AM CDT - Updated October 9 at 10:26 AM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One school counselor in Cape Girardeau received a huge surprise Wednesday morning, on Oct. 9.

Olivia Carter was named school counselor of the year in the state of Missouri.

Family and friends were in attendance (Source: KFVS)
The kids at Jefferson Elementary got to give her the good news.

Students, family and friends also gathered in the gym to congratulate her.

Students at Jefferson Elementary broke the good news. (Source: KFVS)
“Absolutely overwhelmed and surprised. I just feel like it’s a higher calling and I love what I do, I get to come here and be with kids everyday," Carter said.

The recognition isn’t over yet.

Carter will now represent Missouri for the national competition, which will include a trip to Washington D.C.

