3 arrested following months-long investigation in Massac County, Ill.

MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Three people were arrested after a months-long investigation.
Donald R. Gilbert was charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle and theft over $500.
Dusty E. Baker was charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle and theft over $500.
Brittany R. Baker was charged with obstructing justice and theft over $500.
According to the Massac County Sheriff’s Office, on September 9, they along with numerous other agencies, carried out a search warrant in the 2900 block of North Avenue. In a release the following day, deputies didn’t release any names because no arrests had been made.
Donald Gilbert, of Joppa, was arrested later. On October 4, a Massac County grand jury hear evidence from the investigation. An indictment was issued on Gilbert for charges related to the investigation.
The Massac County grand jury also returned indictments on 39-year-old Dusty Baker of Metropolis and his wife, 31-year-old Brittany Baker, both of Metropolis.
According to deputies, they started investigating the Bakers following the recovery of a stolen excavator at their home on North Avenue, outside Metropolis. The investigation continued throughout the summer.
Deputies say they found stolen vehicles along with numerous other stolen items.
The investigation ended following the Sept. 9 search warrant at their home on North Avenue. From there, all of the evidence collected over the course of the investigation was presented to the Massac County States Attorney. The case was presented to the grand jury on Oct. 4, where the indictments were returned.
Deputies say Gilbert was already in custody on unrelated charges. Dusty Baker was in custody in McCracken County, Ky. at the time on a charge of possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Brittany Baker was arrested on Oct. 7 at the Massac County Courthouse.
The Massac County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the investigation by the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, the Illinois Secretary of State Police, the Illinois State Police, the Paducah Police Department and the Massac County Highway Department.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.