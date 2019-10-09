7 arrested on drug related charges in Illinois

MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois State Police released names and charges for seven people arrested for drug related offenses.
Officials with the Ill. Drug Task Force said the arrests were for offenses related to illegal drug distribution in Massac County.
The following people face delivery of methamphetamine charges:
- Tony L. Goss Jr. , 30 or Brookport
- Amanda J. Perry, 31 of Metropolis
- Angelynn L. Carlton, 35 of Metropolis
- Katlyn S. Koon, 27 of Joppa
- Michael S. Hurst, 51 of Metropolis
- Dusty E. Baker, 39 of Metropolis
- Elizabeth A. Leach, 36 of Metropolis
Investigation were conducted by the ISP/SIDTF.
