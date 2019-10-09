Another Cool Fall Morning

A clear and cool morning with temperatures very similar to yesterday morning in the 40s. Mostly sunny skies through the day with high temperatures warming up into the mid to upper 70s by the afternoon. Clouds will increase during the evening ahead of our next system.
Most of Thursday looks dry across the Heartland, except our northern western counties could see a rain with a complex that will move close to the northern edge. A cold front will move in on Friday bringing rain and storms early Friday morning. Cooler air behind it sets up early Friday evening which will be the start of chilly weather heading into the weekend.
Temperatures appear to stay cooler and below average next week.
-Lisa
