Wingo, Ky. receives over $40,000 in discretionary funds to repave roads

WINGO, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) Department of Rural and Municipal Aid Commissioner Gray Tomblyn has announced that Wingo, Ky. will be receiving $40,545 in discretionary funds for street resurfacing.
The section of St. Paul Street to be paved serves 30 homes and one business.
Mayor Charles Shelby noted that St. Paul Steet gets a substantial amount of farm truck traffic as well as normal vehicle traffic.
Kentucky State Senator Stan Humphries said improvements on these kinds of roadways is vital.
“This award will benefit the citizens of Wingo,” Sen. Humphries said. “Nothing is more essential than maintaining safe roadways. I look forward to the completion of this infrastructure upgrade in Wingo that will benefit this community and its residents.”
KYTC is currently compiling an agreement with Wingo. Approximately, half a mile of road will be resurfaced.
